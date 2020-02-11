Introduction
Role models are important.
This Clojure style guide recommends best practices so that real-world Clojure programmers can write code that can be maintained by other real-world Clojure programmers. A style guide that reflects real-world usage gets used, and a style guide that holds to an ideal that has been rejected by the people it is supposed to help risks not getting used at all — no matter how good it is.
The guide is separated into several sections of related rules. I’ve tried to add the rationale behind the rules (if it’s omitted, I’ve assumed that it’s pretty obvious).
I didn’t come up with all the rules out of nowhere; they are mostly based on my extensive career as a professional software engineer, feedback and suggestions from members of the Clojure community, and various highly regarded Clojure programming resources, such as "Clojure Programming" and "The Joy of Clojure".
|
Note
|The guide is still a work in progress; some sections are missing, others are incomplete, some rules are lacking examples, some rules don’t have examples that illustrate them clearly enough. In due time these issues will be addressed — just keep them in mind for now. Help us address those shortcomings and make this guide better together!
Please note, that the Clojure developing community maintains a list of coding standards for libraries, too.
Translations of the guide are available in the following languages:
Source Code Layout & Organization
Nearly everybody is convinced that every style but their own is ugly and unreadable. Leave out the "but their own" and they’re probably right…
Tabs vs Spaces
Use spaces for indentation. No hard tabs.
Body Indentation
Use 2 spaces to indent the bodies of
forms that have body parameters. This covers all
def forms, special
forms and macros that introduce local bindings (e.g.
loop,
let,
when-let) and many macros like
when,
cond,
as->,
cond->,
case,
with-*, etc.
;; good
(when something
(something-else))
(with-out-str
(println "Hello, ")
(println "world!"))
;; bad - four spaces
(when something
(something-else))
;; bad - one space
(with-out-str
(println "Hello, ")
(println "world!"))
Function Arguments Alignment
Vertically align function (macro) arguments spanning multiple lines.
;; good
(filter even?
(range 1 10))
;; bad
(filter even?
(range 1 10))
Arguments Indentation
Use a single space indentation for function (macro) arguments when there are no arguments on the same line as the function name.
;; good
(filter
even?
(range 1 10))
(or
ala
bala
portokala)
;; bad - two-space indent
(filter
even?
(range 1 10))
(or
ala
bala
portokala)
Bindings Alignment
Vertically align
let (and
let-like) bindings.
;; good
(let [thing1 "some stuff"
thing2 "other stuff"]
(foo thing1 thing2))
;; bad
(let [thing1 "some stuff"
thing2 "other stuff"]
(foo thing1 thing2))
Map Keys Alignment
Align vertically map keys.
;; good
{:thing1 thing1
:thing2 thing2}
;; bad
{:thing1 thing1
:thing2 thing2}
;; bad
{:thing1 thing1
:thing2 thing2}
Line Endings
Use Unix-style line endings.[1]
|
Tip
|
If you’re using Git you might want to add the following configuration setting to protect your project from Windows line endings creeping in:
Bracket Spacing
If any text precedes an opening bracket(
(,
{ and
[) or follows a closing bracket(
),
} and
]), separate that
text from that bracket with a space. Conversely, leave no space after
an opening bracket and before following text, or after preceding text
and before a closing bracket.
;; good
(foo (bar baz) quux)
;; bad
(foo(bar baz)quux)
(foo ( bar baz ) quux)
No Commas in Sequential Collection Literals
Syntactic sugar causes semicolon cancer.
Don’t use commas between the elements of sequential collection literals.
;; good
[1 2 3]
(1 2 3)
;; bad
[1, 2, 3]
(1, 2, 3)
Optional Commas In Map Literals
Consider enhancing the readability of map literals via judicious use of commas and line breaks.
;; good
{:name "Bruce Wayne" :alter-ego "Batman"}
;; good and arguably a bit more readable
{:name "Bruce Wayne"
:alter-ego "Batman"}
;; good and arguably more compact
{:name "Bruce Wayne", :alter-ego "Batman"}
Gather Trailing Parentheses
Place all trailing parentheses on a single line instead of distinct lines.
;; good; single line
(when something
(something-else))
;; bad; distinct lines
(when something
(something-else)
)
Empty Lines Between Top Level Forms
Use a single empty line between top-level forms.
;; good
(def x ...)
(defn foo ...)
;; bad
(def x ...)
(defn foo ...)
;; bad
(def x ...)
(defn foo ...)
An exception to the rule is the grouping of related
defs together.
;; good
(def min-rows 10)
(def max-rows 20)
(def min-cols 15)
(def max-cols 30)
No Blank Lines Within Definition Forms
Do not place blank lines in the middle of a function or
macro definition. An exception can be made to indicate grouping of
pairwise constructs as found in e.g.
let and
cond.
Maximum Line Length
Where feasible, avoid making lines longer than 80 characters.
No Trailing Whitespace
Avoid trailing whitespace.
One File Per Namespace
Use one file per namespace and one namespace per file.
;; good (ns foo.bar) ;; bad (ns foo.bar) (ns baz.qux) ;; bad (in-ns quux.quuz) (in-ns quuz.corge) ;; bad (ns foo.bar) or (in-ns foo.bar) in multiple files
Namespace Declaration
No Single Segment Namespaces
Avoid single-segment namespaces.
;; good
(ns example.ns)
;; bad
(ns example)
Namespace Segments Limit
Avoid the use of overly long namespaces (i.e., more than 5 segments).
Comprehensive
ns Form
Start every namespace with a comprehensive
ns form, comprised of
refers,
requires, and
imports, conventionally in that order.
(ns examples.ns
(:refer-clojure :exclude [next replace remove])
(:require [clojure.string :as s :refer [blank?]])
(:import java.util.Date))
Line Breaks in
ns
When there are multiple dependencies, you may want give each one its own line. This facilitates sorting, readability, and cleaner diffs for dependency changes.
;; better
(ns examples.ns
(:require
[clojure.string :as s :refer [blank?]]
[clojure.set :as set]
[clojure.java.shell :as sh])
(:import
java.util.Date
java.text.SimpleDateFormat
[java.util.concurrent Executors
LinkedBlockingQueue]))
;; good
(ns examples.ns
(:require [clojure.string :as s :refer [blank?]]
[clojure.set :as set]
[clojure.java.shell :as sh])
(:import java.util.Date
java.text.SimpleDateFormat
[java.util.concurrent Executors
LinkedBlockingQueue]))
;; bad
(ns examples.ns
(:require [clojure.string :as s :refer [blank?]] [clojure.set :as set] [clojure.java.shell :as sh])
(:import java.util.Date java.text.SimpleDateFormat [java.util.concurrent Executors LinkedBlockingQueue]))
Prefer
:require Over
:use
In the
ns form prefer
:require :as over
:require :refer over
:require
:refer :all. Prefer
:require over
:use; the latter form should be
considered deprecated for new code.
;; good
(ns examples.ns
(:require [clojure.zip :as zip]))
;; good
(ns examples.ns
(:require [clojure.zip :refer [lefts rights]]))
;; acceptable as warranted
(ns examples.ns
(:require [clojure.zip :refer :all]))
;; bad
(ns examples.ns
(:use clojure.zip))
Sort requirements and imports
In the
ns form, sort your requirements and imports. This facilitates readability and avoids duplication, especially when the list of required / imported namespaces is very long.
;; good
(ns examples.ns
(:require
[baz.core :as baz]
[clojure.java.shell :as sh]
[clojure.set :as set]
[clojure.string :as s :refer [blank?]]
[foo.bar :as foo]))
;; bad
(ns examples.ns
(:require
[clojure.string :as s :refer [blank?]]
[clojure.set :as set]
[baz.core :as baz]
[foo.bar :as foo]
[clojure.java.shell :as sh]))
Functions
Optional New Line After Fn Name
Optionally omit the new line between the function name and argument
vector for
defn when there is no docstring.
;; good
(defn foo
[x]
(bar x))
;; good
(defn foo [x]
(bar x))
;; bad
(defn foo
[x] (bar x))
Multimethod Dispatch Val Placement
Place the
dispatch-val of a multimethod on the same line as the
function name.
;; good
(defmethod foo :bar [x] (baz x))
(defmethod foo :bar
[x]
(baz x))
;; bad
(defmethod foo
:bar
[x]
(baz x))
(defmethod foo
:bar [x]
(baz x))
Oneline Short Fn
Optionally omit the new line between the argument vector and a short function body.
;; good
(defn foo [x]
(bar x))
;; good for a small function body
(defn foo [x] (bar x))
;; good for multi-arity functions
(defn foo
([x] (bar x))
([x y]
(if (predicate? x)
(bar x)
(baz x))))
;; bad
(defn foo
[x] (if (predicate? x)
(bar x)
(baz x)))
Multiple Arity Indentation
Indent each arity form of a function definition vertically aligned with its parameters.
;; good
(defn foo
"I have two arities."
([x]
(foo x 1))
([x y]
(+ x y)))
;; bad - extra indentation
(defn foo
"I have two arities."
([x]
(foo x 1))
([x y]
(+ x y)))
Multiple Arity Order
Sort the arities of a function from fewest to most arguments. The common case of multi-arity functions is that some K arguments fully specifies the function’s behavior, and that arities N < K partially apply the K arity, and arities N > K provide a fold of the K arity over varargs.
;; good - it's easy to scan for the nth arity
(defn foo
"I have two arities."
([x]
(foo x 1))
([x y]
(+ x y)))
;; okay - the other arities are applications of the two-arity
(defn foo
"I have two arities."
([x y]
(+ x y))
([x]
(foo x 1))
([x y z & more]
(reduce foo (foo x (foo y z)) more)))
;; bad - unordered for no apparent reason
(defn foo
([x] 1)
([x y z] (foo x (foo y z)))
([x y] (+ x y))
([w x y z & more] (reduce foo (foo w (foo x (foo y z))) more)))
Function Length
Avoid functions longer than 10 LOC (lines of code). Ideally, most functions will be shorter than 5 LOC.
Function Positional Parameters Limit
Avoid parameter lists with more than three or four positional parameters.
Pre and Post Conditions
Prefer function pre and post conditions to checks inside a function’s body.
;; good
(defn foo [x]
{:pre [(pos? x)]}
(bar x))
;; bad
(defn foo [x]
(if (pos? x)
(bar x)
(throw (IllegalArgumentException. "x must be a positive number!")))
Idioms
Dynamic Namespace Manipulation
Avoid the use of namespace-manipulating functions like
require and
refer. They are entirely unnecessary outside of a REPL
environment.
Forward References
Avoid forward references. They are occasionally necessary, but such occasions are rare in practice.
Declare
Use
declare to enable forward references when forward references are
necessary.
Higher-order Functions
Prefer higher-order functions like
map to
loop/recur.
Vars Inside Functions
Don’t define vars inside functions.
;; very bad
(defn foo []
(def x 5)
...)
Shadowing
clojure.core Names
Don’t shadow
clojure.core names with local bindings.
;; bad - clojure.core/map must be fully qualified inside the function
(defn foo [map]
...)
Alter Var Binding
Use
alter-var-root instead of
def to change the value of a var.
;; good
(def thing 1) ; value of thing is now 1
; do some stuff with thing
(alter-var-root #'thing (constantly nil)) ; value of thing is now nil
;; bad
(def thing 1)
; do some stuff with thing
(def thing nil)
; value of thing is now nil
Nil Punning
Use
seq as a terminating condition to test whether a sequence is
empty (this technique is sometimes called nil punning).
;; good
(defn print-seq [s]
(when (seq s)
(prn (first s))
(recur (rest s))))
;; bad
(defn print-seq [s]
(when-not (empty? s)
(prn (first s))
(recur (rest s))))
Converting Sequences to Vectors
Prefer
vec over
into when you need to convert a sequence into a vector.
;; good
(vec some-seq)
;; bad
(into [] some-seq)
when vs
if
Use
when instead of
(if … (do …)).
;; good
(when pred
(foo)
(bar))
;; bad
(if pred
(do
(foo)
(bar)))
if-let
Use
if-let instead of
let +
if.
;; good
(if-let [result (foo x)]
(something-with result)
(something-else))
;; bad
(let [result (foo x)]
(if result
(something-with result)
(something-else)))
when-let
Use
when-let instead of
let +
when.
;; good
(when-let [result (foo x)]
(do-something-with result)
(do-something-more-with result))
;; bad
(let [result (foo x)]
(when result
(do-something-with result)
(do-something-more-with result)))
if-not
Use
if-not instead of
(if (not …) …).
;; good
(if-not pred
(foo))
;; bad
(if (not pred)
(foo))
when-not
Use
when-not instead of
(when (not …) …).
;; good
(when-not pred
(foo)
(bar))
;; bad
(when (not pred)
(foo)
(bar))
when-not vs
if-not
Use
when-not instead of
(if-not … (do …)).
;; good
(when-not pred
(foo)
(bar))
;; bad
(if-not pred
(do
(foo)
(bar)))
not=
Use
not= instead of
(not (= …)).
;; good
(not= foo bar)
;; bad
(not (= foo bar))
printf
Use
printf instead of
(print (format …)).
;; good
(printf "Hello, %s!\n" name)
;; ok
(println (format "Hello, %s!" name))
Flexible Comparison Functions
When doing comparisons, keep in mind that Clojure’s functions
<,
>, etc. accept a variable number of arguments.
;; good
(< 5 x 10)
;; bad
(and (> x 5) (< x 10))
Single Param Fn Literal
Prefer
% over
%1 in function literals with only one parameter.
;; good
#(Math/round %)
;; bad
#(Math/round %1)
Multiple Params Fn Literal
Prefer
%1 over
% in function literals with more than one parameter.
;; good
#(Math/pow %1 %2)
;; bad
#(Math/pow % %2)
No Useless Anonymous Fns
Don’t wrap functions in anonymous functions when you don’t need to.
;; good
(filter even? (range 1 10))
;; bad
(filter #(even? %) (range 1 10))
No Multiple Forms Fn Literals
Don’t use function literals if the function body will consist of more than one form.
;; good
(fn [x]
(println x)
(* x 2))
;; bad (you need an explicit do form)
#(do (println %)
(* % 2))
complement
Favor the use of
complement versus the use of an anonymous function.
;; good
(filter (complement some-pred?) coll)
;; bad
(filter #(not (some-pred? %)) coll)
This rule should obviously be ignored if the complementing predicate
exists in the form of a separate function (e.g.
even? and
odd?).
comp
Favor
comp over anonymous functions for function composition.
;; Assuming `(:require [clojure.string :as str])`...
;; good
(map #(str/capitalize (str/trim %)) ["top " " test "])
;; better
(map (comp str/capitalize str/trim) ["top " " test "])
partial
Favor
partial over anonymous functions for currying.
;; good
(map #(+ 5 %) (range 1 10))
;; (arguably) better
(map (partial + 5) (range 1 10))
Threading Macros
Prefer the use of the threading macros
-> (thread-first) and
->>
(thread-last) to heavy form nesting.
;; good
(-> [1 2 3]
reverse
(conj 4)
prn)
;; not as good
(prn (conj (reverse [1 2 3])
4))
;; good
(->> (range 1 10)
(filter even?)
(map (partial * 2)))
;; not as good
(map (partial * 2)
(filter even? (range 1 10)))
Default
cond Branch
Use
:else as the catch-all test expression in
cond.
;; good
(cond
(neg? n) "negative"
(pos? n) "positive"
:else "zero")
;; bad
(cond
(neg? n) "negative"
(pos? n) "positive"
true "zero")
condp vs
cond
Prefer
condp instead of
cond when the predicate & expression don’t
change.
;; good
(cond
(= x 10) :ten
(= x 20) :twenty
(= x 30) :thirty
:else :dunno)
;; much better
(condp = x
10 :ten
20 :twenty
30 :thirty
:dunno)
case vs
cond/condp
Prefer
case instead of
cond or
condp when test expressions are
compile-time constants.
;; good
(cond
(= x 10) :ten
(= x 20) :twenty
(= x 30) :forty
:else :dunno)
;; better
(condp = x
10 :ten
20 :twenty
30 :forty
:dunno)
;; best
(case x
10 :ten
20 :twenty
30 :forty
:dunno)
Short Forms In Cond
Use short forms in
cond and related. If not possible give visual
hints for the pairwise grouping with comments or empty lines.
;; good
(cond
(test1) (action1)
(test2) (action2)
:else (default-action))
;; ok-ish
(cond
;; test case 1
(test1)
(long-function-name-which-requires-a-new-line
(complicated-sub-form
(-> 'which-spans multiple-lines)))
;; test case 2
(test2)
(another-very-long-function-name
(yet-another-sub-form
(-> 'which-spans multiple-lines)))
:else
(the-fall-through-default-case
(which-also-spans 'multiple
'lines)))
Set As Predicate
Use a
set as a predicate when appropriate.
;; good
(remove #{1} [0 1 2 3 4 5])
;; bad
(remove #(= % 1) [0 1 2 3 4 5])
;; good
(count (filter #{\a \e \i \o \u} "mary had a little lamb"))
;; bad
(count (filter #(or (= % \a)
(= % \e)
(= % \i)
(= % \o)
(= % \u))
"mary had a little lamb"))
inc and
dec
Use
(inc x) &
(dec x) instead of
(+ x 1) and
(- x 1).
pos? and
neg?
Use
(pos? x),
(neg? x) &
(zero? x) instead of
(> x 0),
(< x 0) &
(= x 0).
list* vs
cons
Use
list* instead of a series of nested
cons invocations.
;; good
(list* 1 2 3 [4 5])
;; bad
(cons 1 (cons 2 (cons 3 [4 5])))
Sugared Java Interop
Use the sugared Java interop forms.
;;; object creation
;; good
(java.util.ArrayList. 100)
;; bad
(new java.util.ArrayList 100)
;;; static method invocation
;; good
(Math/pow 2 10)
;; bad
(. Math pow 2 10)
;;; instance method invocation
;; good
(.substring "hello" 1 3)
;; bad
(. "hello" substring 1 3)
;;; static field access
;; good
Integer/MAX_VALUE
;; bad
(. Integer MAX_VALUE)
;;; instance field access
;; good
(.someField some-object)
;; bad
(. some-object someField)
Compact Metadata Notation For True Flags
Use the compact metadata notation for metadata that contains only
slots whose keys are keywords and whose value is boolean
true.
;; good
(def ^:private a 5)
;; bad
(def ^{:private true} a 5)
Private
Denote private parts of your code.
;; good
(defn- private-fun [] ...)
(def ^:private private-var ...)
;; bad
(defn private-fun [] ...) ; not private at all
(defn ^:private private-fun [] ...) ; overly verbose
(def private-var ...) ; not private at all
Access Private Var
To access a private var (e.g. for testing), use the
@#'some.ns/var form.
Attach Metadata Carefully
Be careful regarding what exactly you attach metadata to.
;; we attach the metadata to the var referenced by `a`
(def ^:private a {})
(meta a) ;=> nil
(meta #'a) ;=> {:private true}
;; we attach the metadata to the empty hash-map value
(def a ^:private {})
(meta a) ;=> {:private true}
(meta #'a) ;=> nil
Naming
The only real difficulties in programming are cache invalidation and naming things.
Ns Naming Schemas
When naming namespaces favor the following two schemas:
-
project.module
-
organization.project.module
Lisp Case Ns
Use
lisp-case in composite namespace segments (e.g.
bruce.project-euler).
Lisp Case
Use
lisp-case for function and variable names.
;; good
(def some-var ...)
(defn some-fun ...)
;; bad
(def someVar ...)
(defn somefun ...)
(def some_fun ...)
Camelcase For Protocols Records Structs And Types
Use
CamelCase for protocols, records, structs, and types. (Keep
acronyms like HTTP, RFC, XML uppercase.)
Pred With Question Mark
The names of predicate methods (methods that return a boolean value)
should end in a question mark
(e.g.,
even?).
;; good
(defn palindrome? ...)
;; bad
(defn palindrome-p ...) ; Common Lisp style
(defn is-palindrome ...) ; Java style
Changing State Fns With Exclamation Mark
The names of functions/macros that are not safe in STM transactions
should end with an exclamation mark (e.g.
reset!).
Arrow Instead Of To
Use
-> instead of
to in the names of conversion functions.
;; good
(defn f->c ...)
;; not so good
(defn f-to-c ...)
Earmuffs For Dynamic Vars
Use
earmuffs for things intended for rebinding (ie. are dynamic).
;; good
(def ^:dynamic *a* 10)
;; bad
(def ^:dynamic a 10)
Don’t Flag Constants
Don’t use a special notation for constants; everything is assumed a constant unless specified otherwise.
Underscore For Unused Bindings
Use
_ for destructuring targets and formal argument names whose
value will be ignored by the code at hand.
;; good
(let [[a b _ c] [1 2 3 4]]
(println a b c))
(dotimes [_ 3]
(println "Hello!"))
;; bad
(let [[a b c d] [1 2 3 4]]
(println a b d))
(dotimes [i 3]
(println "Hello!"))
Idiomatic Names
Follow
clojure.core's example for idiomatic names like
pred and
coll.
-
in functions:
-
f,
g,
h- function input
-
n- integer input usually a size
-
index,
i- integer index
-
x,
y- numbers
-
xs- sequence
-
m- map
-
s- string input
-
re- regular expression
-
coll- a collection
-
pred- a predicate closure
-
& more- variadic input
-
xf- xform, a transducer
-
-
in macros:
-
expr- an expression
-
body- a macro body
-
binding- a macro binding vector
-
Data Structures
It is better to have 100 functions operate on one data structure than to have 10 functions operate on 10 data structures.
Avoid Lists
Avoid the use of lists for generic data storage (unless a list is exactly what you need).
Keywords For Hash Keys
Prefer the use of keywords for hash keys.
;; good
{:name "Bruce" :age 30}
;; bad
{"name" "Bruce" "age" 30}
Literal Col Syntax
Prefer the use of the literal collection syntax where applicable. However, when defining sets, only use literal syntax when the values are compile-time constants.
;; good
[1 2 3]
#{1 2 3}
(hash-set (func1) (func2)) ; values determined at runtime
;; bad
(vector 1 2 3)
(hash-set 1 2 3)
#{(func1) (func2)} ; will throw runtime exception if (func1) = (func2)
Avoid Index Based Coll Access
Avoid accessing collection members by index whenever possible.
Keywords As Fn To Get Map Values
Prefer the use of keywords as functions for retrieving values from maps, where applicable.
(def m {:name "Bruce" :age 30})
;; good
(:name m)
;; more verbose than necessary
(get m :name)
;; bad - susceptible to NullPointerException
(m :name)
Colls As Fns
Leverage the fact that most collections are functions of their elements.
;; good
(filter #{\a \e \o \i \u} "this is a test")
;; bad - too ugly to share
Keywords As Fns
Leverage the fact that keywords can be used as functions of a collection.
((juxt :a :b) {:a "ala" :b "bala"})
Avoid Transient Colls
Avoid the use of transient collections, except for performance-critical portions of the code.
Avoid Java Colls
Avoid the use of Java collections.
Avoid Java Arrays
Avoid the use of Java arrays, except for interop scenarios and performance-critical code dealing heavily with primitive types.
Types & Records
Record Constructors
Don’t use the interop syntax to
construct type and record instances.
deftype and
defrecord
automatically create constructor functions. Use those instead of
the interop syntax, as they make it clear that you’re dealing with a
deftype or a
defrecord. See this
article
for more details.
(defrecord Foo [a b])
(deftype Bar [a b])
;; good
(->Foo 1 2)
(map->Foo {:b 4 :a 3})
(->Bar 1 2)
;; bad
(Foo. 1 2)
(Bar. 1 2)
Note that
deftype doesn’t define the
map->Type
constructor. It’s available only for records.
Custom Record Constructors
Add custom type/record constructors when needed (e.g. to validate properties on record creation). See this article for more details.
(defrecord Customer [id name phone email])
(defn make-customer
"Creates a new customer record."
[{:keys [name phone email]}]
{:pre [(string? name)
(valid-phone? phone)
(valid-email? email)]}
(->Customer (next-id) name phone email))
Feel free to adopt whatever naming convention or structure you’d like for such custom constructors.
Custom Record Constructors Naming
Don’t override the auto-generated type/record constructor functions. People expect them to have a certain behaviour and changing this behaviour violates the principle of least surprise. See this article for more details.
(defrecord Foo [num])
;; good
(defn make-foo
[num]
{:pre [(pos? num)]}
(->Foo num))
;; bad
(defn ->Foo
[num]
{:pre [(pos? num)]}
(Foo. num))
Mutation
Refs
io! Macro
Consider wrapping all I/O calls with the
io! macro to avoid nasty
surprises if you accidentally end up calling such code in a
transaction.
Avoid
ref-set
Avoid the use of
ref-set whenever possible.
(def r (ref 0))
;; good
(dosync (alter r + 5))
;; bad
(dosync (ref-set r 5))
Small Transactions
Try to keep the size of transactions (the amount of work encapsulated in them) as small as possible.
Avoid Short Long Transactions With Same Ref
Avoid having both short- and long-running transactions interacting with the same Ref.
Agents
Agents Send
Use
send only for actions that are CPU bound and don’t block on I/O
or other threads.
Agents Send Off
Use
send-off for actions that might block, sleep, or otherwise tie
up the thread.
Atoms
No Updates Within Transactions
Avoid atom updates inside STM transactions.
Prefer
swap! over
reset!
Try to use
swap! rather than
reset!, where possible.
(def a (atom 0))
;; good
(swap! a + 5)
;; not as good
(reset! a 5)
Strings
Prefer Clojure String Over Interop
Prefer string manipulation functions from
clojure.string over Java interop or rolling your own.
;; good
(clojure.string/upper-case "bruce")
;; bad
(.toUpperCase "bruce")
Exceptions
Reuse Existing Exception Types
Reuse existing exception types. Idiomatic Clojure code — when it does
throw an exception — throws an exception of a standard type
(e.g.
java.lang.IllegalArgumentException,
java.lang.UnsupportedOperationException,
java.lang.IllegalStateException,
java.io.IOException).
Prefer
with-open Over
finally
Favor
with-open over
finally.
Macros
Don’t Write Macro If Fn Will Do
Don’t write a macro if a function will do.
Write Macro Usage Before Writing The Macro
Create an example of a macro usage first and the macro afterwards.
Break Complicated Macros
Break complicated macros into smaller functions whenever possible.
Macros As Syntactic Sugar
A macro should usually just provide syntactic sugar and the core of the macro should be a plain function. Doing so will improve composability.
Syntax Quoted Forms
Prefer syntax-quoted forms over building lists manually.
Comments
Good code is its own best documentation. As you’re about to add a comment, ask yourself, "How can I improve the code so that this comment isn’t needed?" Improve the code and then document it to make it even clearer.
Self Documenting Code
Endeavor to make your code as self-documenting as possible.
Four Semicolons For Heading Comments
Write heading comments with at least four semicolons.
Three Semicolons For Top Level Comments
Write top-level comments with three semicolons.
Two Semicolons For Code Fragment
Write comments on a particular fragment of code before that fragment and aligned with it, using two semicolons.
One Semicolon For Margin Comments
Write margin comments with one semicolon.
Semicolon Space
Always have at least one space between the semicolon and the text that follows it.
;;;; Frob Grovel
;;; This section of code has some important implications:
;;; 1. Foo.
;;; 2. Bar.
;;; 3. Baz.
(defn fnord [zarquon]
;; If zob, then veeblefitz.
(quux zot
mumble ; Zibblefrotz.
frotz))
English Syntax
Comments longer than a word begin with a capital letter and use punctuation. Separate sentences with one space.
No Superfluous Comments
Avoid superfluous comments.
;; bad
(inc counter) ; increments counter by one
Comment Upkeep
Keep existing comments up-to-date. An outdated comment is worse than no comment at all.
Dash Underscore Reader Macro
Prefer the use of the
#_ reader macro over a regular comment when
you need to comment out a particular form.
;; good
(+ foo #_(bar x) delta)
;; bad
(+ foo
;; (bar x)
delta)
Refactor Don’t Comment
Good code is like a good joke - it needs no explanation.
Avoid writing comments to explain bad code. Refactor the code to make it self-explanatory. ("Do, or do not. There is no try." --Yoda)
Comment Annotations
Annotate Above
Annotations should usually be written on the line immediately above the relevant code.
;; good
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME: Replace baz with the newer bar.
(baz))
;; bad
;; FIXME: Replace baz with the newer bar.
(defn some-fun
[]
(baz))
Annotate Keywords
The annotation keyword is followed by a colon and a space, then a note describing the problem.
;; good
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME: Replace baz with the newer bar.
(baz))
;; bad - no colon after annotation
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME Replace baz with the newer bar.
(baz))
;; bad - no space after colon
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME:Replace baz with the newer bar.
(baz))
Indent Annotations
If multiple lines are required to describe the problem, subsequent lines should be indented as much as the first one.
;; good
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME: This has crashed occasionally since v1.2.3. It may
;; be related to the BarBazUtil upgrade. (xz 13-1-31)
(baz))
;; bad
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME: This has crashed occasionally since v1.2.3. It may
;; be related to the BarBazUtil upgrade. (xz 13-1-31)
(baz))
Sign And Date Annotations
Tag the annotation with your initials and a date so its relevance can be easily verified.
(defn some-fun
[]
;; FIXME: This has crashed occasionally since v1.2.3. It may
;; be related to the BarBazUtil upgrade. (xz 13-1-31)
(baz))
Rare Eol Annotations
In cases where the problem is so obvious that any documentation would be redundant, annotations may be left at the end of the offending line with no note. This usage should be the exception and not the rule.
(defn bar
[]
(sleep 100)) ; OPTIMIZE
TODO
Use
TODO to note missing features or functionality that should be
added at a later date.
FIXME
Use
FIXME to note broken code that needs to be fixed.
OPTIMIZE
Use
OPTIMIZE to note slow or inefficient code that may cause
performance problems.
HACK
Use
HACK to note "code smells" where questionable coding practices
were used and should be refactored away.
REVIEW
Use
REVIEW to note anything that should be looked at to confirm it
is working as intended. For example:
REVIEW: Are we sure this is how the
client does X currently?
Document Custom Annotations
Use other custom annotation keywords if it feels appropriate, but be
sure to document them in your project’s
README or similar.
Documentation
Docstrings are the primary way to document Clojure code. Many definition forms
(e.g.
def,
defn,
defmacro,
ns)
support docstrings and usually it’s a good idea to make good use of them, regardless
of whether the var in question is something public or private.
If a definition form doesn’t support docstrings directly you can still supply them via
the
:doc metadata attribute.
This section outlines some of the common conventions and best practices for documenting Clojure code.
Prefer Docstrings
If a form supports docstrings directly prefer them over using
:doc metadata:
;; good
(defn foo
"This function doesn't do much."
[]
...)
(ns foo.bar.core
"That's an awesome library.")
;; bad
(defn foo
^{:doc "This function doesn't do much."}
[]
...)
(ns ^{:doc "That's an awesome library.")
foo.bar.core)
Docstring Summary
Let the first line in the docstring be a complete, capitalized sentence which concisely describes the var in question. This makes it easy for tooling (Clojure editors and IDEs) to display a short a summary of the docstring at various places.
;; good
(defn frobnitz
"This function does a frobnitz.
It will do gnorwatz to achieve this, but only under certain
circumstances."
[]
...)
;; bad
(defn frobnitz
"This function does a frobnitz. It will do gnorwatz to
achieve this, but only under certain circumstances."
[]
...)
Leverage Markdown in Docstrings
Important tools such as cljdoc support Markdown in docstrings so leverage it for nicely formatted documentation.
;; good
(defn qzuf-number
"Computes the [Qzuf number](https://wikipedia.org/qzuf) of the `coll`.
Supported options in `opts`:
| key | description |
| --------------|-------------|
| `:finite-uni?`| Assume finite universe; default: `false`
| `:complex?` | If OK to return a [complex number](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Complex_number); default: `false`
| `:timeout` | Throw an exception if the computation doesn't finish within `:timeout` milliseconds; default: `nil`
Example:
```clojure
(when (neg? (qzuf-number [1 2 3] {:finite-uni? true}))
(throw (RuntimeException. "Error in the Universe!")))
```"
[coll opts]
...)
Document Pos Arguments
Document all positional arguments, and wrap them them with backticks (`) so that editors and IDEs can identify them and potentially provide extra functionality for them.
;; good
(defn watsitz
"Watsitz takes a `frob` and converts it to a znoot.
When the `frob` is negative, the znoot becomes angry."
[frob]
...)
;; bad
(defn watsitz
"Watsitz takes a frob and converts it to a znoot.
When the frob is negative, the znoot becomes angry."
[frob]
...)
Document References
Wrap any var references in the docstring with ` so that tooling
can identify them. Wrap them with
[[..]] if you want to link to them.
;; good
(defn wombat
"Acts much like `clojure.core/identity` except when it doesn't.
Takes `x` as an argument and returns that. If it feels like it.
See also [[kangaroo]]."
[x]
...)
;; bad
(defn wombat
"Acts much like clojure.core/identity except when it doesn't.
Takes `x` as an argument and returns that. If it feels like it.
See also kangaroo."
[x]
...)
Docstring Grammar
Docstrings should be composed of well-formed English sentences. Every sentence should start with a capitalized word, be gramatically coherent, and end with appropriate punctuation. Sentences should be separated with a single space.
;; good
(def foo
"All sentences should end with a period (or maybe an exclamation mark).
The sentence should be followed by a space, unless it concludes the docstring.")
;; bad
(def foo
"all sentences should end with a period (or maybe an exclamation mark).
The sentence should be followed by a space, unless it concludes the docstring.")
Docstring Indentation
Indent multi-line docstrings by two spaces.
;; good
(ns my.ns
"It is actually possible to document a ns.
It's a nice place to describe the purpose of the namespace and maybe even
the overall conventions used. Note how _not_ indenting the docstring makes
it easier for tooling to display it correctly.")
;; bad
(ns my.ns
"It is actually possible to document a ns.
It's a nice place to describe the purpose of the namespace and maybe even
the overall conventions used. Note how _not_ indenting the docstring makes
it easier for tooling to display it correctly.")
Docstring Leading Trailing Whitespace
Neither start nor end your docstrings with any whitespace.
;; good
(def foo
"I'm so awesome."
42)
;; bad
(def silly
" It's just silly to start a docstring with spaces.
Just as silly as it is to end it with a bunch of them. "
42)
Docstring After Fn Name
When adding a docstring — especially to a function using the above form — take care to correctly place the docstring after the function name, not after the argument vector. The latter is not invalid syntax and won’t cause an error, but includes the string as a form in the function body without attaching it to the var as documentation.
;; good
(defn foo
"docstring"
[x]
(bar x))
;; bad
(defn foo [x]
"docstring"
(bar x))
Existential
Be Functional
Code in a functional way, using mutation only when it makes sense.
Be Consistent
Be consistent. In an ideal world, be consistent with these guidelines.
Common Sense
Use common sense.
Testing
Test Directory Structure
Store your tests in a separate directory, typically
test/yourproject/ (as
opposed to
src/yourproject/). Your build tool is responsible for making
them available in the contexts where they are necessary; most templates
will do this for you automatically.
Test Ns Naming
Name your ns
yourproject.something-test, a file which usually lives in
test/yourproject/something_test.clj (or
.cljc,
cljs).
Test Naming
When using
clojure.test, define your tests
with
deftest and name them
something-test.
;; good
(deftest something-test ...)
;; bad
(deftest something-tests ...)
(deftest test-something ...)
(deftest something ...)
Library Organization
Coordinates
If you are publishing libraries to be used by others, make sure to
follow the Central Repository
guidelines
for choosing your
groupId and
artifactId. This helps to prevent
name conflicts and facilitates the widest possible use. A good
example is Component.
Minimize Dependencies
Avoid unnecessary dependencies. For example, a three-line utility function copied into a project is usually better than a dependency that drags in hundreds of vars you do not plan to use.
Tool-agnostic
Lint Tools
There are some lint tools created by the Clojure community that might aid you in your endeavor to write idiomatic Clojure code.
-
Slamhound is a tool that will automatically generate proper
nsdeclarations from your existing code.
-
kibit is a static code analyzer for Clojure which uses core.logic to search for patterns of code for which there might exist a more idiomatic function or macro.
-
clj-kondo is a linter that detects a wide number of discouraged patterns and suggests improvements based on this style guide
Contributing
Nothing written in this guide is set in stone. It’s my desire to work together with everyone interested in Clojure coding style, so that we could ultimately create a resource that will be beneficial to the entire Clojure community.
Feel free to [open tickets or send pull requests](https://github.com/bbatsov/clojure-style-guide/issues) with improvements. Thanks in advance for your help!
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
Spread the Word
A community-driven style guide is of little use to a community that doesn’t know about its existence. Tweet about the guide, share it with your friends and colleagues. Every comment, suggestion or opinion we get makes the guide just a little bit better. And we want to have the best possible guide, don’t we?