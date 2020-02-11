;; good ( ns my.ns "It is actually possible to document a ns. It's a nice place to describe the purpose of the namespace and maybe even the overall conventions used. Note how _not_ indenting the docstring makes it easier for tooling to display it correctly." ) ;; bad ( ns my.ns "It is actually possible to document a ns. It's a nice place to describe the purpose of the namespace and maybe even the overall conventions used. Note how _not_ indenting the docstring makes it easier for tooling to display it correctly." )